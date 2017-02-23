Grant applications available

If you are a registered charitable organization serving Orillia and/or the surrounding area, you may be eligible for funding from the Community Foundation of Orillia and Area. The foundation is accepting grant applications until April 7 at 3 p.m. for the following endowment funds:

The Smart and Caring Communities Fund (formerly The Community Endowment Fund) enables the foundation to respond to areas of need within our community in response to applications received from local community organizations.

The Ontario Endowment for Children and Youth in Recreation Fund was established to provide a stable, ongoing source of funding to address the recreational and cultural needs of young people. Some examples of the kinds of programs that will be considered for support are after-school cultural and recreation programs, community sports initiatives and neighbourhood playgrounds.

The Apprenticeship Bursary Fund is also accepting applications. The award will be provided to an apprentice who has completed at least his/her first year of HVAC, electrical or plumbing apprenticeship training and who is completing this training in either the geographical boundary served by the Community Foundation of Orillia and Area or in Muskoka, Ont. Students will be asked to submit an Apprenticeship Bursary Application Form, with a resume and two letters of reference. Guidelines may be found on the foundation's website at communityfoundationorillia.ca. Applicants are encouraged to contact the office to discuss applications well before the deadline date by calling 705-325-4903 ext. 207 or emailing info@communityfoundationorillia.ca.

Grant-making criteria: Funds may only be given to programs and organizations that are registered charities or other qualified donees as defined by CRA; that service the geographic area of the Foundation (Ramara Township, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, City of Orillia, Severn Township, and a portion of Oro-Medonte from Oro Station north, and west to Coldwater); and that are self sustainable beyond the foundation's grant. Funding will not be provided for political parties or used for lobbying or other political activities and purposes.