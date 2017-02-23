Fraser Report ranks area schools

While it may provide a brief snapshot, a new Fraser Institute report on Ontario secondary schools might not accurately represent the full portfolio.

That's according to Orillia high school principals, who addressed the study that ranks schools across the province based on how students fared during the most recent Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) math scores in Grade 9 and the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) in Grade 10.

"Sense of community, dedicated staff...I don't think it takes any of that into account," said Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School principal Carolyn Healy.

This year's Fraser Institute Studies in Education Policy report card ranked 740 French, English and Catholic schools across the province and determined none of the 10 fastest improving secondary schools were in Toronto or even the Greater Toronto Area. École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier in Kingston ranked the highest with a 7.8 score.

In Simcoe County, meanwhile, Barrie French public school Roméo Dallaire and Banting Memorial in Alliston, which has a school population of more than 1,600 students, tied for top marks with a score of 6.8.

Although her school ranks highest in Orillia with a score of 6 out of 10 (a slight increase from 5.9 the previous year), Healy said the rankings don't paint an accurate portrait.

She said that since the rankings rely on EQAO scores, parents aren't given a complete idea of what sending their child to one particular school over another truly means.

"EQAO results are one tool," she said, noting the report fails to address the many other things a school has to offer.

As an example, she said that while Patrick Fogarty offers students many extra-curricular activities, sports teams and artistic pursuits, it also prides itself on helping students in need and being an inclusive school where everyone feels welcome and strives to mentor students to become "contributing members of society."

Orillia Secondary School principal Jim Sammon said that while his school will use its 4.7 rating out of 10 to look forward, he agreed with Healy that the report provides a "very narrow view" of a school's strengths since it fails to address things like a school's climate, staff-student rapport and other intangibles like encouraging students to "spread their wings" and explore their talents and interests.

"When I look at where they ended up ranking us, it's not a good indication," he said. "This is an amazing school with great students. Moving forward we're making a concerted effort to help students. We're optimistic about the future."

Twin Lakes Secondary School saw its rating drop in the most recent report from 5.2 to 3.9 out of 10. Principal Irfan Toor did not return a request for comment by press time.

Roméo Dallaire principal Harold Robert said their small school of 155 students' success can be attributed to the rapport he and his teachers have with the teenagers.

"We create links," Robert said. "We know the students well. I know each student by name and having the small numbers really helps."

Yet school boards take a dim view of the provincial report card and say it's only one measurement of a school's success.

"The Fraser report doesn't take into account the variety of other ways we evaluate and measure student achievement," said Pauline Stevenson, communications manager at the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.

"We recognize that parents will look at these rankings and place some importance on them. However, we would recommend that parents engage in a conversation with the school to discuss academic programming or student achievement," she said.

At the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB), Anita Simpson, superintendent of program and innovation, said she considers the report "a different lens to look through"

"We value numeracy and literacy and of course we're always proud when our schools do well," Simpson said.

"All too often we hear excuses that schools can't improve their students' performance because of the communities they serve but there are success stories across Ontario where teachers with students that face challenges every day nonetheless find ways to help their students improve," said Peter Cowley, director of school performance studies at the Fraser Institute.

