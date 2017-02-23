Perhaps the Barrie Colts never should have been in Thursday night's game.

Still, they somehow found a way to keep it close for longer than they ought to have.

That chance was blown to smithereens in the third, as the Hamilton Bulldogs struck five times to defeat Barrie 8-3.

“I think it's just mental breakdowns all over and poor communication in our own end,” said Colts defenceman Robert Proner. “Guys are maybe a little lazy and not picking up sticks where they should be, and there's not enough talk back there.

“Guys are left open and they bear down.”

The Colts game on Thursday opened up another three-in-three for the squad, and they came out looking like they were at the end of the weekend, not the beginning.

Barrie players weren't moving their feet and as a result, they had to use their sticks a lot more, leading to three penalties in the first eight minutes.

Hamilton made the most of those power-play opportunities by scoring twice.

The Bulldogs got their first goal when Niki Petti found the puck in a maze of bodies in front of the net and stuffed it behind Colts starter Christian Propp.

Hamilton made it 2-0 after Connor Roberts tipped down a Cole Candella point shot that was initially reviewed, but was determined to be a good goal.

“We've got to stay disciplined,” said Colts defenceman Tyler Tucker. “We've got to be the hardest-working team out there.

“If people are moving their feet, they won't be (getting) penalties as much.”

The only good shifts put forward by the Colts in the first half of the opening period came from its fourth line, and their second time on the ice, the rookies hit paydirt.

After Tucker's point shot was stopped, Curtis Douglas was the first man on a rebound, knocking it past Hamilton goalie Dawson Carty to cut the deficit to 2-1.

“I just try to find lanes and put pucks through, and good things will happen,” Tucker said. “I did that and we were rewarded.”

That was the high point of a rough period for Barrie, which looked out of sync in the opening 20 minutes.

“There were definitely some times where we weren't moving our feet, but that wasn't the biggest problem,” Proner said. “I think it's more about getting pucks deep and bearing down on our sticks and our battles and such.”

Hamilton would extend its lead in the second after Barrie, which had hit the post moments before, was caught up ice.

Will Bitten fed a two-on-one pass to Michael Cramarossa, and he had all day to put the puck in the open cage.

The Colts would gradually improve their pace, and by doing so, they picked up a pair of power plays of their own.

Moments before their five-on-three advantage was up, Tom Hedberg took a shot that went through the glove of Carty, but hit the crossbar.

With Carty still unaware of where the puck was, Zach Magwood jumped on it and buried it to make it a 3-2 game.

Barrie's top line would find the equalizer, as Anthony Stefano held the puck at the point before taking a low shot that went off of the foot of Lucas Chiodo and in.

“We were simplifying our game and moving pucks quicker,” Proner said. “We were doing better on the details and getting pucks on the tape, stuff like that.”

Any positive momentum from that second period would be dashed in a dismal third for Barrie.

The Bulldogs would be regain the lead just a few minutes in, when Connor Roberts fed Petti on the left side and the overager wired a shot home, making it 4-3 Hamilton.

Matthew Strome would try his hand at goal-scoring as well, quite literally.

After Roberts took a high shot that hit Propp's stick and went high into the air, Strome would catch the puck and drop it forward, towards the empty net.

Just before the puck crossed the line, Strome tapped it with his stick, doing little to change the direction, but enough to make it a clean goal.

“We weren't getting pucks deep and we weren't bearing down on our chances,” Proner said. “We had some bad coverage in our own end.”

Marian Studenic extended the lead to 6-3 when he took a pass from Barrie native Zachary Jackson and snapped a shot over Propp's blocker.

Petti would do the same thing, albeit on a two-on-one, to pick up a hat trick and 7-3 Bulldogs advantage exactly two minutes later.

Hamilton got a late power play and put out its third unit, which didn't seem to matter, as Jack Hanley blasted a shot past Propp again on the blocker side to make it 8-3.

“We kind of fell apart in the third,” Tucker said. “We took a lot of penalties, too, so we have to stay disciplined.”

Barrie's next contest is Friday night in Sudbury. The Colts return home on Saturday to face Erie.

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET

Tyler Tucker: 2A

Lucas Chiodo: 1G

Zachary Magwood: 1G

Curtis Douglas: 1G

Anthony Stefano: 1A

Jaden Peca: 1A

Ben Hawerchuk: 1A

Tom Hedberg: 1A

Christian Propp: 26 saves

Zachary Jackson (Barrie native): 2A