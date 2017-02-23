Lakehead University is throwing out the welcome mat to the general public as part of its annual research and innovation week.

Designed to give the public a peek inside the work being conducted by faculty members and students, things kick off Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a special poster presentation of current research projects by Lakehead Orillia faculty members.

Professor Beth Visser, who teaches Psychology and Criminology within the Interdisciplinary Studies department, will present her recent research project examining the personalities of American presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as her colleagues showcase projects in a variety of disciplines, including business, science, social work, education, sociology and more.

"Research and innovation week happens on both campuses," said Michael Stevenson, who works in Orillia where he chairs the school's Department of Interdisciplinary Studies.

"It's really a public showcase of the tremendous work being done by Lakehead faculty members."

Andrew Dean, Lakehead's vice president of research and innovation, said all faculty members in both Orillia and Thunder Bay are involved in research activity within their discipline since research is one of the three responsibilities of all professors, along with teaching and service.

"Our annual R&I week is an excellent opportunity for the community to come and discover the many research projects taking place and to speak with faculty members and students about their projects and the impact they are making," Dean said.

Stevenson said this year's event features a number of highlights, including three special guest presentations, including one by Peggy Smith, Lakehead's interim vice-provost (Aboriginal initiatives).

In her presentation that begins Tuesday evening at 6:30, Smith will discuss her research journey on Indigenous Peoples' involvement in natural resource development. She will also present an overview of Indigenous research at the school with particular attention to the university's vision to establish an Indigenous research centre.

On Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., the school's business faculty will present a talk by Ryerson University professor Howard Lin on the state of entrepreneurship in Canada.

The "always popular" display and discussion of student research projects takes place on Wednesday from from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

And the following Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Lakehead's Research Centre for Sustainable Communities presents a talk by University of Windsor professor Hugh MacIsaac, who is Canada research chair in Aquatic Invasive Species for the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research.

Added Stevenson: "We are trying to showcase as many different faculty or disciplinary areas that we can represent."

All events during R&I Week take place at the Orillia campus's 500 University Avenue location and are free of charge.

For more information and a complete listing of all events taking place until March 8, visit lakeheadu.ca/ri.