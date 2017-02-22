Three days left to donate

SUBMITTED Lighthouse Soup Kitchen & Shelter raised the flag on Tuesday to mark the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY), an annual fundraiser. A number of planning team members and city representatives attended the flag raising for the event, which will take place on Feb. 25. The goal is to collect $100,000. Pictured are, front, left to right, Linda Goodall, executive director, Bill Baxtor and Jen Van Iersel, CNOY planning team members. In the back row, Tobey McCool, Georgian College placement student, Trish Holloway, Lighthouse staff, Councillors Tim Lauer and Mason Ainsworth, Bryan Bushell, Anthony Van Iersel and Sandra Bushell, CNOY planning team members and Coun. Jeff Clark.