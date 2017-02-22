The Davids have spoken, but it might not be the news some area residents want to hear.

Despite experiencing one of the warmest stretches of February on record, Old Man Winter isn't done just yet.

At least, that's according to Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips and Orillia-based forecaster Dave Brain.

"Winter's far from over," Brain said, noting temperatures are expected to drop as March enters the scene with lots more snow.

"It's more than likely we'll have a later spring."

Phillips agreed, noting March usually brings with it about 25% of a year's total snowfall.

"Our models are showing March will be cooler than usual," Phillips said. "I wouldn't write the final chapter of winter just yet. My sense is that winter isn't over. It's premature to take the snow-tires off or put the snowblower away."

And although the area's now enjoying a mild spell, Brain pointed out that this February's snowfall of 98 centimetres has actually exceeded the 50.8-centimetre monthly average.

So far this season, the city has received 330 centimetres, far above the normal 270 centimetres near the end of February.

"It's fortunate we got this thaw because the snowbanks were out of control in Orillia," Brain said, noting he has little doubt this season's massive snowfall has thrown municipal snow-removal budgets into deficit.

"Temperatures were really cold in December and then they warmed up, same thing in January," Brain said. "It's just the way the jet stream is; sometimes you get a trough coming in from the west that brings warmer Pacific air."

Phillips said the the late February thaw might actually be seen as a blessing come April when flooding can become an issue for parts of the region.

"Some of this warmth is getting rid of the snow, which is kind of good," Phillips said, noting that without some accumulation loss, there might have been too much for area rivers and sewers to handle once spring rolls around and melting begins.

As well, a return to more seasonal temperatures might be good for the maple syrup industry, according to Phillips, who noted syrup producers likely aren't keen on this week's warm temperatures since they prefer temperatures falling in the minus-four Celsius range at night with daytime highs closer to plus-four degrees.

"Now, the sap is flowing like a river," he said. "That's not good for maple syrup."

