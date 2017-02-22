Save Oro-Medonte from Save Oro

Save Oro is at it again.

The citizens group that was, for all intents and purposes, established and mobilized to fight large-scale concerts at Burl's Creek, the sprawling event park south of Orillia, has set its sights on a dastardly plan to serve the devil's brew at the park.

About a dozen Save Oro group members attended the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) licence appeal tribunal Tuesday. The forum is meant to give local residents an opportunity to weigh in on the "public interest" of whether a liquor licence should be granted to serve adult beverages at the farmers' market, which is held on Friday afternoons from 3 to 8 p.m. from mid-May until October.

Of course, Save Oro saw it as another pulpit from which to rail against the evil empire that is Burl's Creek. It started a few weeks ago, when they circulated, to their members, a flyer spewing what can politely be called misinformation. "The pending application is to allow the barn, that is located on Line 8 south, to be converted from a barn (in support of the farmers' market) to a full-time bar for over 500 people. This will be our only "¦ chance to be heard about concerns and the issues surrounding the sale of alcohol in our community."

It's complete baloney. For the past two years, alcohol has been served at the popular Friday markets under a temporary catering licence. The application before the AGCO is for a permanent licence to continue that practice - for five hours on Friday afternoons. Period.

But why let the facts get in the way of a good tirade? Save Oro spokesperson Al Sinclair says there is something nefarious afoot. "It's a thinly veiled attempt to have liquor sales on-site 365 days a year," he charged at Tuesday's tribunal. Again: complete malarkey.

Similarly, Save Oro's Paul Sanderson spoke about the 90-plus calls to the OPP during the Boots and Hearts festival. "Liquor is a highly regulated and poisonous substance responsible for a myriad of social issues," said Sanderson, invoking the spirit of prohibition proselytizing.

Of course, none of it is relevant to the tribunal. "The tribunal does not have the authority to review anything other than a public-interest objection to the liquor licence," said Tamara Brooks, deputy director of litigation at the AGCO.

Brooks, in a sobering soliloquy, said much of what was heard Tuesday "are issues that fall outside the review." She also addressed another issue Save Oro members repeated often. "I've heard it said today, 'When they get the licence, they can do what they want.' Absolutely not. We don't just hand out a licence and it's mayhem."

Brooks noted police enforce liquor licence regulations and also stressed there are checks and balances within the system to ensure conditions are met. And let's keep in mind that this is simply a formalized continuation of what's been happening for two years - the serving of alcohol for five hours one day a week during the summer in a confined space.

Save Oro's whining and false claims are white noise. Someone should remind them about the merits of picking one's battles. Although, they likely wouldn't listen. Who will save the rest of us from Save Oro?

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Submit your letters to the editor