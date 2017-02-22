Police have released the identity of a woman found dead last weekend in an Orillia residence.

Orillia OPP responded Saturday to a report of a sudden death on Elgin Street. The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch Det.-Insp. Peter Donnelly, is investigating the circumstances surrounding this death and is continuing to assist the coroner with the investigation.

A post-mortem examination was conducted Tuesday at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services in Toronto, and the deceased has been identified as Jennifer Clough, 31, of Ramara Township.

"Further information will be provided only as it becomes available in this ongoing investigation," police said in a release issued Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.