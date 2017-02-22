Jared Baxter couldn't be happier with his job's new digs.

The Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) registered nurse was one of many staff and community members who ventured into the hospital's renovated Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for its official unveiling Wednesday.

"I wish people would have seen it before," said Baxter, a 15-year OSMH employee who works in the hospital's NICU.

"It was a great functioning unit, but didn't represent the high level of care provided. It was really outdated. This better represents the level and quality of care."

Serving North Simcoe and Muskoka, the unit is part of the Regional Women and Children program. Since last May, the unit has been temporarily relocated to the hospital's fourth floor to allow construction crews to create the new brighter and roomier location, which will welcome patients next Tuesday as they begin being transferred to the new ground-floor space.

OSMH president and CEO Pat Campbell said the $2.7-million project is long overdue.

"The renovation has been over 30 years in the making," Campbell said, noting there's been a number of developments in the healthcare field over that three-decade span. "The standard of care in terms of infection control has changed."

The project doubled the size of the NICU from 955 to approximately 2,200 square feet while upgrading critical new equipment such as incubators, ventilators and cardiac monitors.

Campbell also pointed out that the entire project has been funded through community and corporate donations, which in today's health-care environment remains an essential element for hospitals.

"The Orillia and area community has been an amazing supporter to the hospital. The money's really critical."

OSMH Foundation executive director Nicole McCahon said the funding came from a variety of sources, including large personal donations such as the $500,000 from the family of the late Dr. Charles Baillie in 2014 as well as numerous fundraising ventures and special events.

"They're our youngest patients and their story really resonates within our community," McCahon said.

Dr. Michelle Gordon, OSMH's chief of neonatal and pediatric medicine, said the new NICU will maintain the same bed count as its predecessor, but in a larger area, meaning more space for staff to work while allowing greater opportunities for families to enjoy private visits with their younger members.

"It's incredibly exciting. While our program has grown over the decades, the physical space we've had to work in has remained relatively the same," Gordon said, noting that currently a parent and up to two other people can visit a patient staying at the unit.

"You could have 36 adults, 12 babies and five staff. That's pretty cozy. Now, our space is effectively doubled. This translates into a much higher degree of privacy."

andrewphilips@live.ca