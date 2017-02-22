LOS ANGELES – In Hollywood – if you’re lucky – when one door closes, another opens up.

Just ask Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield.

The rising American-born, British star cut his teeth with dark dramas like David Fincher’s The Social Network (2010) and Mark Romanek’s Never Let Me Go (2010) before landing the coveted lead in the 2012 reboot of Spider-Man. He reprised his part several years later in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and was already inked for a couple more instalments.

There was talk that Garfield’s Peter Parker would even turn up in a supervillain spinoff, The Sinister Six.

His acting career was pretty much tights and fights until around the year 2022.

But Sony, unhappy with the $708 million worldwide gross of Spider-Man 2, decided they could do better by joining forces with Marvel (the character will now be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and they ditched Garfield.

Barely into this 30s, his career – once so effortlessly plotted out – could have been derailed.

But suddenly free from his web-slinging obligations, he got a chance to play real-life war hero Desmond Doss for director Mel Gibson in Hacksaw Ridge, which is up for six Academy Awards.

“It’s very rare that you read a script as an actor that you say, ‘I have to do this,” Garfield, who is nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award, said at a Los Angeles press day before the film’s theatrical release last fall. “It’s a horrible feeling to have the longing to tell a story be greater than the doubt about, ‘Can I do this?’ That’s a testament to Desmond and who he was.”

Doss, a Seventh-day Adventist who enlisted as an Army Medic in the Second World War, is the only conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor after he saved the lives of 75 wounded soldiers on Okinawa’s Hacksaw Ridge.

The film, which was 15 years in the making and received a 10-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, co-stars Vince Vaughn, Teresa Palmer, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey and Hugo Weaving.

“I wanted five years to prepare,” Garfield said. “When you have someone’s life that needs to be honoured, it’s not only for his religious community,” he added, noting that Doss’ acts on the battlefield extended to caring for his enemies.

“(Doss) doesn’t hesitate to heal a man in need. He doesn’t see skin colour, he doesn’t see uniform, he doesn’t see an enemy. This is a transcendent act and a rare thing to witness in our culture.”

Playing a real hero for Gibson – a Hollywood pariah who returned to the director’s chair for the first time in 10 years and notched a Best Director nod along the way – came at the right time for Garfield in his acting career.

“I think it’s the best work any of them have ever done,” Gibson told the Sun, praising the cast.

“I was really proud and pleased to stand back and watch it happen.”

Garfield, who also starred as a Jesuit priest on a mission to save his mentor in Martin Scorsese’s passion project Silence, says that playing Doss was an experience he could invest himself in fully and completely – something that wasn’t always possible as everybody’s favourite wall crawler.

“I wanted to know everything. I wanted to read everything. There was a particularly profound moment where I went to (Desmond’s) property in Chattanooga, Tennessee... I spent the day there just kind of praying and asking him to guide me through. I asked him, ‘Tell me what to do, tell me how to behave and I’ll do whatever you say.’”

