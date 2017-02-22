Twin Lakes Secondary School graduate Sean Clendinning capped his improbable four-year varsity basketball career in style Saturday, putting an exclamation point on an impressive Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) run of hard-court dominance.

Clendinning did what he did often throughout his CIS career, leading the Algoma University Thunderbirds with 31 points, as the Sault Ste. Marie university fell agonizingly short to the rival Nipissing Lakers 88-87 in a season-ending defeat.

It was the final game of Clendinning's varsity campaign and he leaves Algoma as the all-time leading scorer for the school's men's basketball team after amassing 707 points for the red, white and grey.

The accomplishment was recognized by Thomas Cory, who recruited Clendinning and has served as the hoops team's head coach since the Orillia native arrived.

"Sean has been great for our program (and) has done a lot of things (to) help us get to this stage," said Cory, who, after the final game, presented his protégé with a framed photograph to memorialize his on-court prowess. "We wanted to send him off on a good note. He's led us over the past couple of years so this was a nice way to send him off."

Clendinning was recruited by Algoma to help their fledgling basketball team make the jump into CIS play - the highest level of university sports. "As a six-foot kid from a small town like Orillia, you don't really have many teams recruiting you, but (Cory) took a chance on me and I'll always be thankful for that," said Clendinning.

He rewarded Cory's faith with hard work. Clendinning is tenacious at both ends of the court, can coolly sink baskets from outside the arc, will drive the net fearlessly and out-fight taller foes for a rebound, but it is his work ethic and drive that sets him apart from others.

"I always try to out-work and out-hustle people, do the intangibles - the dirty work other guys don't want to do - and I work hard," said Clendinning. "I'm always in the gym, I'm in good shape, I make sure I know all the plays... I take it very seriously."

That hard work paid off in spades on the court and was appreciated by his coach. "His improvement "¦ has been tremendous," said Cory. "Sean is a team player who is willing to do whatever is needed. He is a student of the game on and off the floor. He is always looking to help grow our... program and is a great leader, role model and example to others on our team."

It's why Cory nominated Clendinning for Algoma University's 2015 male athlete of the year award, which the Orillia native won.

"When I heard my name announced at the athletic banquet, I was really surprised," he said. "I was really honoured and happy because I've put a lot of hard word into this."

And while he wished the team could have achieved playoff success, Clendinning has no regrets. "It's been an amazing ride," he said. "I'm thankful for four unforgettable years."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67