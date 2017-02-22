McLauchlan to play Opera House on Friday

Is Murray McLauchlan the luckiest guy? Well, maybe.

After all, he's cheated death: figuratively as a bush pilot and literally while on the operating table. Plus, he was able to fulfil a life-long dream, pack-up and move to Italy a few years back.

Perhaps most telling is that he's still able to pick up his guitar and perform for packed houses across the country, either on his own or as part of Lunch At Allen's. He visits Orillia Feb. 24 in support of Love Can't Tell Time, his new record due March 3. Lead single, "The Luckiest Guy" was released in January.

The new record, the 18th of McLauchlan's career, is different from much of his back catalogue, recorded very simply in a very familiar setting.

"Basically me, this 1938 Hensel guitar that I own, and an upright bass player," McLauchlan said. "I went into Kensington Sound Studio and just got a U47 tube mic on a stand, sat on a stool with this old guitar - didn't even mic the guitar - and just performed the songs into the microphone. The guitar would kind of mix itself, in and out with the voice."

The album is shaped in a lot of ways by the time McLauchlan and his wife, Denise Donlon, spent in Italy in 2013. It was there, he said, he fell in love with the guitar again. McLauchlan's estrangement from the instrument was such that the writer of "Farmer's Song" and "Down By The Henry Moore" didn't even bring a guitar with him overseas.

But he got the itch to play, and soon sought a six string to strum. Eventually, he ended up with a Gibson knock-off that sounded surprisingly good to his ears. By this time, McLauchlan and Donlon were living on the outskirts of Florence.

"Every morning, I'd go out onto this little balcony we had underneath the thatched roof and just play, overlooking the valley," McLauchlan said. "I fell in love with the sound of the guitar again, It was really lovely to play it."

He also became a better guitar player in the process. He was working on shell voicings, a kind of guitar language that is rudimentary in playing jazz guitar or in the pop style of the American song book. Eventually, he found his way back to the studio, recording new compositions, as well as some favourite pop standards, such as "Come Fly With Me."

"I just had this impulse to put out a record where somebody could actually sit down for 45 minutes and feel good," McLauchlan said. "It's my little antidote for the times. It's not like the songs aren't about something, but there's no anger there. It's about larger human issues."

Those songs will be previewed on McLauchlan's trek across the province, playing eight cities in 12 nights. He'll also spend a significant portion of each show delving into his back catalogue, performing the songs that have delighted audiences from coffee houses to concert halls during the past five decades.

"My goal, when I go on the stage, (is) that people will be slightly altered from when they walk in when they walk out," McLauchlan said. "That's something that take everybody to accomplish."

Tickets for McLauchlan's Orillia show are $45 each and available at orilliaoperahouse.ca.

