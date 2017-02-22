M103 a step in the right direction

While Parliament might be quiet on Family Day, the grounds in front are anything but. Children and parents are building snow men and throwing snowballs. Walking by, one can`t help but think about how open and welcoming our country is.

As I look through the crowd I see one couple wearing traditional Muslim clothing. It seems they are happy as they watch their two children playing in the snow.

I can't imagine what the past few weeks and months have been like for them. Intimidation directed at Muslims has become that much more prevalent in Canada.

Making this situation more complicated has been the controversy over motion 103, which was proposed last week in the House of Commons by Muslim MP Iqra Khalid. The intention behind this motion was to start a discussion on the presence of Islamophobia in Canada.

For many this seemed like an obvious way forward, especially seeing as similar motions to protect other segments of Canada`s population had been passed in the House of Commons prior. However, others were concerned with this motion's implications.

The most serious concern among critics was that the term "Islamophobia" could be associated with those who criticize extreme interpretations of the Muslim faith.

There is a staunch distinction between racism and well-intentioned criticism. It is essential that Canadians have the opportunity to speak out against violence and extremist acts. This motion, in line with our country's laws, would not prevent this from happening. This motion only serves to help address a serious problem in Canada that is compromising the safety of Canada`s entire Muslim population.

And this is a big problem across the country. From Cold Lake to Calgary to Ottawa to Montreal, mosques and Muslims in Canada have been the targets of threats and malicious acts. The devastating attacks in Quebec City brought to the fore the realities that so many Canadian Muslims already knew too well.

So why have Muslims become the target of hatred? I think it all comes back to misunderstanding and misconceptions about the Muslim faith.

Some incorrectly suggest that Muslims are guided to kill mercilessly or commit violent acts in accordance with their religion. This is simply a mischaracterization of the Muslim faith. As is alluded to by Faisal Kuddy, Islam is based on core principles that are similar to all religions such as Christianity and Judaism. Muslims are required to obey the laws of the land, live peacefully with their neighbours, respect each other, care for the underprivileged and the oppressed, and focus on making the world better for all.

While there are extreme interpretations of the Muslim faith, just as there are in all religions, these extreme interpretations by no means represent the majority of the Muslim population.

Let us consider the accusation that the Muslim religion has been a threat to our country. When looking at something as serious as murder, the most up-to-date statistics from Stats Canada and various other media sources suggest that since 2003 fewer than 30 deaths have been caused by religiously-based killings and extremist driven terrorist attacks.

While these were horrific acts with awful consequences, they do not represent the actions of the almost 1.2 million Muslims living in Canada. To put it in perspective, Edmonton, with a population of around 1.2 million experienced 40 murders last year alone, according to city police. Despite these statistics we are justifiably not implementing travel bans on Edmontonians nor are we subjecting them to racial-based attacks.

While it can be so easy to let fear dictate our actions, we need to be clear headed. We must acknowledge that Muslims are being targeted in our country and focus on finding solutions. Instead of vilifying all Muslims our energy would be better spent trying to find ways to ensure they feel more at home here in Canada.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.