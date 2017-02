I appreciate those who like to run outside.

Recently, a group of runners were on Ridge Road West in the morning, while the snow was coming down.

Just how safe is this if you slip when cars are going by you?

It is just as bad during the spring and summer, when the bikes do not obey the rules and ride two or three abreast.

I wonder how many of the runners had frostbite when they finished their run.

Sandy Richmond

Shanty Bay