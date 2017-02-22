A Ramara Township resident received a shock when his hydro bill became unaffordable earlier this year.

“My hydro bill used to be $80 to $100 and it slowly creeped up to about $125,” said Ed (real name not used).

Having lost his job last year and later being diagnosed with diabetes, he was forced to rely on employment insurance, leading to a missed hydro payment.

“This past month, it had doubled. Because I hadn’t paid it, it was over $250,” said the 60-year-old. “I’m a little embarrassed about being in this position at this point in my life. I’d considered us to be in the middle class and this has just thrown us into the poorhouse, so to speak.”

Pressure mounted as bills and medication expenses (close to $400 a month) accumulated on a limited income, said Ed.

“You go through depression, anger and frustration – you feel a whole bunch of emotions,” he said. “It’s almost like losing a loved one; it’s not your doing.”

A letter included in his last bill pointed him to community resources he could use to access provincial funding. A call to United Way of Simcoe Muskoka aided Ed in making an application for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), which he is hoping will provide the much-needed support.

A United Way of Simcoe Muskoka press release said the organization last year helped 1,707 callers from the region in applying for programs, such as LEAP, which helps those with high arrears, and the Ontario Electricity Support Program, which provides a credit against the electricity bill.

“(LEAP) will provide relief and may help in giving them enough of a cushion so that the balance becomes more reasonable to start to pay off,” said Dale Biddell, CEO of United Way of Simcoe Muskoka.

People are discouraged from using it as a permanent payment plan, she added.

However, recognizing several factors such as level of income, illness in the family or loss of employment can affect people’s ability to pay their bills, United Way provides an added value to residents, Biddell said.

“We understand social issues,” she said. “Our customer service representatives are trained to be able to provide referrals to other social and human services that applicants may need.”

Mismanagement of the electrical sector by the provincial government has put more and more people in tough situations, according to Todd Smith, PC MPP for the Prince Edward-Hastings, riding and opposition energy critic.

“I think, probably, there needs to be a real focus on ensuring these programs meet the needs of the residents,” he said, adding privatization of Hydro One and investing in expensive green-energy programs with no payback are not adequate solutions. “Right now, it’s safe to say there are far too many people falling through the cracks because some people aren’t even aware of the programs.”

To find out more about all programs offered through a local utility and eligibility criteria, call the LEAP line at 855-487-5327.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog