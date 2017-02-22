Police are looking for the driver of an SUV after young girls were reportedly approached Tuesday in Orillia.

Orillia OPP responded to two calls reporting a man in a white SUV had approached the girls.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fittons Road and Fitton Heights, the driver of the SUV approached a nine-year-old girl and asked her to get in his vehicle and help him with directions, police said in a release issued Wednesday morning. About 10 minutes later, the driver approached a 10-year-old girl in the same area and asked her to get in the vehicle. In both instances, the girls ignored the driver and reported the incidents. The SUV was reported to be travelling west on Fittons Road.

The SUV is described as white with tinted windows. No licence plate information was reported.

The driver is described as a white man in his 30s, with "very short hair (described as shaved head)," and he was clean shaven.

Police would like to speak to the driver or owner of the SUV. If anyone knows who this person is or has any information, they are encouraged to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.