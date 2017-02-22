Get your steps in

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A Simcoe County District School Board project has kids in Simcoe County racking up steps every day. Pedometers handed out to school children across the county measure the number each student walks during the school day. According to Dave Clark, a Grade 5 teacher at Lion's Oval Public School, his students are already averaging 6,000 steps a day. A large part of that number comes from the 40 minutes of daily physical activity, usually a paired outdoor walk with kindergarten students. Pictured are Grade 5 students, 10 year olds Riley Johnson and Jayden Scetto.