Get social at the Leacock Museum

Puck's Social Club, of Ramara, and the Leacock Museum have forged a new bond and are opening their arms to Orillia and area residents. Part of the proceeds from monthly dinner and music events to be held at the Leacock Café will be going toward the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Coming up is March Madness on March 19 that offers a three-course Greek meal and a musical tribute to Roy Orbison and Willie Nelson, performed by a Barrie band.

Tickets, at $50, are available in-person at the museum, as well bookings can be made by calling 705-329-1908 or by contacting John Puckett, founder of Puck's Social Club, at 705-505-7825.