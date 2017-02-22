Art with a feminine flair

The annual International Women's Day art show at the Orillia Museum of Art and History may be the best yet.

There are 146 pieces in the show, which is a record. Of those, I believe there is a much higher percentage of art of greater quality than in the past. Having art in the show is open to all, as long as you are a woman, so naturally the range of quality goes to both ends of the spectrum.

My gauge normally is if I could see hanging a piece at home, or is there a place I can imagine it hanging. That doesn't mean work with design or execution flaws don't get onto my favourite list, but generally I tend to like art that has all the quality issues sorted out.

I found out there is a second family of Syrians in Orillia. There was a bit of a language barrier, so I determined it was mother and daughter and each painted pieces that were very good. Apparently they came here in November and already they are participating in our culture.

The show is up until April 23. Also, see a travelling Fibre Art Show featuring the work of 80 artists, and the Elemental Mariposa: Water show ends on Sunday. It will be replaced by Elemental Mariposa: The Makers on March 11, reception at 1 p.m. The Spirit of Mariposa is also up.

Money for culture

The money keeps rolling in to our cultural institutions. In 2013, the Opera House and the Leacock Museum both got sizeable grants.

This year the Opera House got $1.5 million to fix the floors - and for new seats (they are comfortable), a breath of fresh air with a new HVAC system and a better lighting grid. The work is happening now and the hard part is scheduling seat replacement between all the bookings.

Last week, OMAH found out they are getting a little more than $12,000 from the feds, which is 50% of the cost of lighting upgrades, an integrated sound system for the whole building and some exhibition display items.

This has been all good for the city, and I'm not complaining, but can someone send some money for new pavement too? We have to get to these institutions you know.

Family fun

The Orillia Concert Band has a family-oriented concert on Saturday at St. Paul's Centre. It's at 2:30 p.m.

They'll be playing music ranging from stuff by Michael Jackson to Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks. They also have music by Alfred Reed and Jay Bocook, two of the finest composer/arrangers for wind ensembles, as well as a piece Ross Arnold and Jacqui Dancyger Arnold will solo in Called Serenade for a Picket Fence. I think I know how that will sound because I've drummed on a picket fence before (Ross is a drummer).

Their guest artist is John Lettieri. Lettieri is a high school teacher and plays several instruments, but his principal instrument is the accordion. On accordion he has performed at many important events in Canada and Europe. He even had a command performance for Queen Elizabeth II in 1982.

This is still season one for new arm waver James Hilts and Saturday will be the third time (second full concert) I will have the chance to see and hear how the band is doing with him. My impression from the Christmas concert is there is a change, a little more cohesively-executed sound. We'll see how that develops.

Missed opportunities

I got sunstroke on Saturday. That's my story and I'm sticking to it. There was a concert of importance Saturday night and somehow I got through the entire day to almost 11 p.m. before I realized it was Saturday and missed seeing the Mariposa Folk Festival's Gospel and Blues concert.

I heard it was fantastic. Lance Anderson always does a great job of putting together a band and the program. He's got a bit on his plate in the months ahead. He will premiere in May his orchestral arrangement of Oscar Peterson's Canadiana Suite with the Okanagan Symphony in Kelowna, B.C.

In July his Last Waltz show, music of The Band, closes the Mariposa Folk Festival. Other than Gordon Lightfoot, I think this only the second time someone with an Orillia address has headlined an evening concert at Mariposa. It's also the first time the festival is billing two headliners the same night because Bruce Cockburn will do a set before Lance.

Next on Mariposa's dance card is Echoes of Mariposa March 31 at the Mariposa Inn with Murder Murder and Danielle Knibbe. That's two separate music items, not one act of malfeasance. Get tickets now at the Mariposa office in the Arts District.

Big voice, big fun

The Jubilee Chorale had their annual Sweet Heart Soiree Sunday at St. Andrew's Presbyterian and raised over $400 for the Sharing Place Food Bank.

Emcee Jim Foster made me laugh a few times, Brent Mayhew did some Gershwin tunes from the '20s and Sue Wood sang some of her own tunes, sounding much like any of the great folk singers (Collins, Coolidge, Baez)- she even did Leaving on a Jet Plane.

Alexandria Taylor also did a couple of her own tunes, with a big voice, and accompanied Sierra Ashton on another. The chorale closed with Oscar Peterson's Hymn to Freedom.

