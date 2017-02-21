YMCA hosts third Move to Give event

The third annual Move to Give event will be hosted by the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka on April 1.

The massive fundraising initiative will help local children, youth and families who require financial assistance to participate in YMCA programs. The goal of the campaign is to raise $85,000 in an effort to promote better health and physical activity and to eliminate the financial barriers that many in the communities are facing.

The Move to Give event will take place simultaneously in eight YMCAs within the region: Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia and Parry Sound, and at all YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka child care centres.

The fundraising initiative will bring participants together to be active while raising money to support the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka's programs.

Participants will have the opportunity to challenge themselves physically by taking part in five-kilometre runs, visiting massive indoor cycling sessions, triathlon, swimming challenges and a fire truck pull.

"As a charity, the YMCA provides vital community services that are having a positive impact on some of Simcoe-Muskoka's most pressing social issues, including childhood obesity, chronic disease, unemployment and social isolation. The goal of this fundraising event is to not only raise funds to help children and families access our programs, regardless of their ability to pay, but to also raise awareness about these social issues. By addressing some of the key determinants of health, we are playing an essential role in building a healthier and stronger community, today and for generations to come," says Rob Armstrong, CEO of YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

YMCAs in Simcoe-Muskoka provide a wide variety of programs that offer invaluable resources to communities. Health, fitness and recreation programs, education, child care, employment and training programs, camp and outdoor skills, leadership and volunteer development are much-needed community programs.

By hosting the fundraiser simultaneously across eight communities, it directly reflects the YMCA's mission and values of community support, participation and belonging.

"Last year, with the support of YMCA financial assistance programs, we provided over 12,000 children, youth, adults and seniors with access to YMCA health and wellness programs, child care and day and overnight camps across Simcoe-Muskoka. This year, we hope to exceed that number. Without the support of our communities, the YMCA would not be able to provide these important services," said Armstrong.

Move to Give community sponsors include Collingwood Dental Centre, Digital Giants and Push Promotions. All members of the community are invited to participate and are encouraged to raise pledges. All donations made through Move to Give qualify for a tax receipt.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.movetogive.ca.