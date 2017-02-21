An Orillia man will spend the next four years in prison after pleading guilty to three historic sexual assaults.

Winston Parker, 75, pleaded guilty to the charges in November. He was sentenced Feb. 13.

Parker initially faced seven charges stemming from sexual assaults on two boys that occurred between 1994 and 2013.

Parker pleaded to two counts of invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age, and sexual assault. He received a four-year sentence for each conviction, to be served concurrently.

The other three counts - two of sexual interference and one of exploitation - were dropped by the Crown.

An investigation by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit first landed Parker behind bars in April. At the time, police said the victims were known to the accused, with the incidents having occurred at campgrounds in the Orillia area.

After Parker was arrested in April, a third complainant came forward. In May, Parker was charged with another count of sexual assault, specifically indecent assault of a female, the Criminal Code of Canada's historic sexual assault definition. That assault took place during the summer of 1976.

Parker was sentenced to two years in prison for the charge, served concurrently with the other four convictions.

As part of the conviction, Parker will be on the Canadian sex offenders' registry for the rest of his life. He also must remain at least 200 metres from his victims and not have any contact - including communication - with anyone under the age of 16, unless properly supervised, for the next 10 years. He was also required to submit a DNA sample.

- With files from Andrew Philips

