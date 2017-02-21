Thumping thaw

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES To some, a meltdown can be a joyous experience, as it was for 18-month-old Kane Orvis, of Barrie. He was at Couchiching Beach Park Tuesday exploring the fun in puddle jumping. Rising temperatures the rest of the week and rain heading to the region is likely to rid the area of some snow before more is being predicted for the start of next week.