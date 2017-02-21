Acknowledging the traditional territory of indigenous persons in Simcoe County is something public school students could soon experience every day.

A recommendation by the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) First Nations education advisory committee calls for a daily acknowledgement of the territory at the schools in the board’s area. The recommendation will be up for discussion at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

The action was spurred in part by the recommendations coming out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report. One of those recommendations was to acknowledge the past in an attempt to move things forward.

“Part of that is to build an understanding, for all Canadians, on the history of the land where we’re living,” explained Jodi Lloyd, SCDSB trustee for Orillia and Ramara, and member of the advisory committee. “At our (committee meeting), there was a lengthy discussion about this. We worked with representatives from Beausoleil First Nation and Rama to put this recommendation together.”

Lloyd moved the motion for the recommendation, which would read as follows:

“I/we acknowledge that we are on the traditional territory of the Chippewa Tri-Council, made up of the Beausoleil First Nation, Georgina Island First Nation and Rama First Nation. I/we also recognize the enduring presence of the First Nation, Métis and Inuit on this land.”

Some schools throughout the province have been beginning their days or special events with the acknowledgement, such as Twin Lakes Secondary School. It’s an initiative Chippewas of Rama First Nation welcomes.

“It’s really great whenever the school board tries to educate all students,” said Evelyn Ball, assistant First Nation manager. “It’s really good to see people are looking at the (Truth and Reconciliation) report and valuing the recommendations that were made and actually doing something.”

For the advisory committee – which has been provincially recognized as a leader in this area – the aim is to be proactive and progressive in meeting the goals of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The acknowledgement is the latest step in the board’s attempt to highlight the history of indigenous persons in Simcoe County. In recent years, the educational offerings surrounding First Nations, Métis and Inuit persons have evolved, playing a significant role in the curriculum for Simcoe County schools, Lloyd said.

“We bring elders into the schools; we host First Nation events,” she added. “We work very hard to bring that information and create better understanding within the schools.”

And that’s key for Rama, as acknowledging the traditional territory is one thing, but doing so in a meaningful manner is something completely different.

“People (need) to understand why we do the land acknowledgement, why it’s important ... so it doesn’t just get lost in a script, something that you just say repeatedly that doesn’t mean anything after a while,” Ball said.

She said the acknowledgement is similar to introductory protocols, such as shaking hands or hugging, taught to children at a young age by their parents.

“It depends where you are, who you’re with, what your purpose is for being there,” Ball said of a land acknowledgement. “I think it’s a skill set people need to learn how to do, not just memorize a script.”

If the recommendation is accepted by the board – which is expected – staff will then implement the policy across the county. There is no set time line for that to occur, but it is expected to happen quickly.

