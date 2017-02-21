Police raise money for Orillia OSPCA

A furry fundraiser by the local OPP detachment helped collect $1,020.71 for animals in need.

“All the funds raised are going towards all the animals we help at the Orillia OSPCA (Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Animal Centre,” Tom Molloy, branch operations/consultant at the Orillia OSPCA, said at the OPP’s Peter Street building with his border collie, Dorothy. “The lion’s share is going to go toward medical care.”

The money was raised through a fundraiser leading up to National Cupcake Day Feb. 27.

“Animals right across from one side of Canada to the other are all part of National Cupcake Day and all the funds raised are going to help them live better lives than they’ve ever had,” said Molloy.

At this time, he said, he wasn’t sure how many animals were at the Orillia OSPCA, but the organization also looks after animals that are in foster homes and require special care, bringing the number of total animals currently cared for to 30.

“Our veterinarian bill is around $70,000 a year, so it’s quite an overhead,” said Molloy. “Contributions like these are absolutely necessary to give the care to some of these animals.”

On average, the Orillia OSPCA used to receive 2,000 animals a year.

Now, it takes in about 500 fewer animals on average.

“That’s ... mainly, I think, because people are beginning to spay and neuter their animals, so the number of animals has certainly decreased, but at a drop of the hat, we could have a full house,” said Molloy.

The approximately 110 staff members at the Orillia OPP detachment managed to raise $170 more than they did in 2016 – the first year they held the fundraiser – said Const. Shannon Petryshyn.

Petryshyn credited Darlene Houston, a civilian staff member, for her help in running the campaign.

For more information on the event, visit ontariospca.ca.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog