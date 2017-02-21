Tribunal adjourned on barn liquor licence

If it was only about a glass of wine or mug of beer at a farmers' market, most Oro-Medonte Township residents wouldn’t have a problem.

But for the dozen Save Oro group members who attended the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) Licence Appeal Tribunal Tuesday to determine if a liquor licence should be granted to serve beverages at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds barn, it wasn’t about one beer on a Friday afternoon.

“It’s a thinly veiled attempt to have liquor sales on-site 365 days a year,” said Al Sinclair, spokesman for the Save Oro group.

In a Barrie Holiday Inn’s meeting room, Sinclair faced off against Nicholas Macos, legal counsel for 2325933 Ontario Inc. and its principle, Andrew Roth. He has run liquor sales at the Burl’s Creek farmers’ market for the past two years under a temporary catering endorsement licence.

Tamara Brooks, deputy director of litigation at the AGCO, represented the registrar of the commission. Chairperson of the tribunal, Avril Farlam, and board member Barbara Hicks took copious notes and recorded the event, as they directed Sinclair and the three Oro-Medonte residents speaking against allowing the liquor licence, to stay on track.

Time and again, the complainants mentioned loud noise and drunken behaviour at the Burl’s Creek concert weekends and their concerns that a full-time licence would create more of the same negative behaviour in their community.

They were repeatedly admonished not to relate their angst over the music festivals to the request for a farmers' market liquor licence between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday afternoons between May 19 and October.

“The objection seems to be about the festivals,” Macos said after resident Paul Sanderson spoke about more than 90 calls to the OPP for everything from medical calls to mischief and drug-related offences, during the Boots and Hearts music festival last August.

Sanderson finished by saying “liquor is a highly regulated and poisonous substance responsible for a myriad of social issues,” and said he believed there was no reason to believe a liquor licence would add any value to the community.

“There is no public interest served by this application,” he said.

When Sinclair attempted to show that 2325933 Ontario Inc. had previously received liquor licence penalties to the tune of $81,500 by the AGCO, he was shut down.

“This is not the time to complain about something that’s to be dealt with elsewhere,” Macos said, referring to liquor-related fines meted out at concert events, as well as the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearings wrangling about municipal zoning at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

“The tribunal does not have the authority to review anything other than a public interest objection to the liquor licence,” Brooks said.

Several residents spoke in favour of the farmers' market, including Greg Groen, who is vice-president on the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce, as well as on the steering committee of the Farmer’s Market.

Groen said since the market has moved from Hawkestone to Burl’s Creek, it has become a meeting place in the community for families and neighbours to gather.

“I think a liquor licence will help support the farmers' market,” Groen said. “It’s a unique event and part of the character of it is the parents can have a glass of wine while the kids are running around.”

A neighbour of the event grounds, Josephine Martensson-Hemsted, said they joined the market two years ago.

Martensson-Hemsted said it’s a great place for families with approximately 40 vendors selling prepared dinners, produce and arts and crafts, it’s become a successful market.

“The attendees are a good mixture of people,” she said. “People come with their children and their dogs – it’s one of the few places that allows dogs – and they have live music every week. This market encourages people to stay.

“It’s more like a summer picnic atmosphere.”

In her final submission at the tribunal, Brooks reminded the residents the registrar of the AGCO doesn’t take a position whether the licence will be approved but whether there should be conditions if it is approved.

“We’re the registrar, these are the residents and we don’t presume to know their concerns. Unfortunately, what you heard today are issues that fall outside the review today,” Brooks said. “I’ve heard it said today, when they get the licence they can do what they want. Absolutely not.”

Brooks said police will enforce liquor-licence regulations and there are checks and balances in the system to ensure establishments with licences meet legislative requirements.

“We don’t just hand out a licence and it’s mayhem,” she said. “But I can appreciate it’s an emotionally charged issue. There are other proceedings (OMB) related to that, but we have to stay focused on the barn.”

Farlam said she will review the tribunal’s submissions and release a report with her findings in the coming weeks.

