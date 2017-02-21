O'Leary leads Conservative hopefuls in Twitter race
Kevin O'Leary leads the way among federal Conservative leadership candidates with 622,000 Twitter followers, according to Twitter Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/PHOTO)
For Conservative Party leadership frontrunner Kevin O’Leary, life is tweet.
The bombastic businessman is way out in front when it comes to Twitter followers, Twitter Canada said in a release.
From the moment O’Leary officially entered the race on Jan. 18, he’s been leading the league.
Here are the top five #cpcldr candidates with the biggest following:
Kevin O’Leary (@kevinolearytv): 622,000
Kellie Leitch (@KellieLeitch): 24,000
Lisa Raitt (@lraitt): 23,500
Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier): 16,100
Chris Alexander (@calxandr): 14,100
And in the lead-up, O’Leary has also gained the most followers: 66,000 to Leitch’s 8,600.