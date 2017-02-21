It's never too late to apologize -- as demonstrated Thursday by parliament members.

In a motion unanimously passed by members of the House of Commons, Bloc Québécois MP Luc Thériault called on the House to recognize the injustice, abuse and suffering endured by the British Home Children (BHC) as well as the efforts, participation and contributions of these children and their descendants within the Canadian communities.

"I think it's an absolutely incredible achievement to have this recognition from the House of Commons about the British Home Children and the suffering that a lot of them endured in Canada," said Lori Oschefski, CEO of British Home Children Advocacy and Research Association.

"We have over four million descendants of British Home Children, so it's a huge part of the population," said the Orillia resident.

Oschefski is aware of the effects of the campaign, that lasted from 1869 to 1948, had from what she has learned through her grandfather's life as one of the 100,000 children brought to Canada.

"For the most part, for most of the children, they were taken away from their families and their country," said Oschefski. "A lot of these kids were in care in institutions, but they weren't necessarily living within their family unit. Sending them to a different country moved them so far out of the perimeter of their family that most of them never reconnected with their families."

Not only is the apology warranted for the home children because of the fracturing of their family unit, said Oschefski, but it was also needed because the Canadian government made no moves to protect the children.

"They didn't put in any legislation to oversee these children and they were left at the mercy of the farmers and citizens," she said, adding that some were made to sleep in barns and treated as lesser beings.

Thériault said he understands the situation well since he, too, grew up in a poor area of south-central Montreal.

For his part, Thériault said the well-being of children is a universal issue that should never be overshadowed or overtaken by partisanship.

He said children from poor families, who were taken from their families and deported at a young age were often mistreated, abused and exploited for cheap labour.

"It's time to acknowledge that and apologize," he said, noting that to ensure that would happen he decided to approach MPs from each party beforehand, including members from the governing Liberals, so the motion would be passed unanimously.

"This Parliament, this House, is sometimes able to establish a consensus when partisanship stays in the locker room."

The motion was based on work done by Liberal MP, Humber River-Black Creek riding, Judy A. Sgro, who also seconded it along with Conservative MP Mark Strahl, of Chilliwack--Hope riding in British Columbia and Green Party MP Elizabeth May, from the Saanich--Gulf Islands riding, B.C.

-- with files from Andrew Philips

