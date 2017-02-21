Maintenance required on turbines

Turbines are being removed from a hydro-generating station at Wasdell Falls, but Enbridge is not abandoning the project.

Crews were seen at the site of the station recently, taking the turbines down. The maintenance needed to be done requires the turbines to be removed, a spokesperson for Enbridge confirmed.

“Repairs are being undertaken on some of the turbine bearings and blades and are not related to the age of the equipment,” wrote Tanya Bruckmueller. “We anticipate the work on the turbines will be complete in the next few weeks, and expect that the site will return to regular operation in March.”

The current generation at Wasdell Falls has been ongoing since 2015.

The dam was first built in 1914 and generated power for local residents until 1955.