LETTER: Federal government not doing enough

Re: "Federal request 'unprecedented'," Feb. 9

I doubt if it is the least bit unprecedented.

I suspect, as always, the government is trying to (a) protect the foster child from later social pain or bullying and (b) avoid embarrassing the indigenous communities by publicly explaining why it was necessary to rescue 16,000 aboriginal children from abandonment, starvation, freezing, sexual abuse, brutality, and other forms of mistreatment during the period from 1965 to 1984. These are pretty much the same reasons why statistics on the rescue of non-aboriginal children by legal government agencies is kept out of the public domain.

The article describes the $1.3 billion claim against our Canadian federal government by lawyers on behalf of undefined aboriginal groups "for the devastating loss of cultural identity" suffered by the rescued children. Is it better if children had died or mistreatment continued?

In aid of reconciliation, perhaps the aboriginal chiefs would thank the Prime Minister for the concern demonstrated by government agencies for the well-being of the children, and request they stop and leave all such future endeavours to the aboriginal leaders.

The federal government could then apologize and offer to immediately order all the government's legal and welfare agencies to cease and desist in any case concerning "at risk" indigenous children. They should refer all currently open indigenous welfare cases, and repatriate the children to the appropriate band chiefs for further care and management. They should completely assess the agency costs for the rescue of the at-risk aboriginal children. They should reimburse the foster homes for the cost of looking after the rescued children. Lastly, they should deduct the cost from future payments to the appropriate bands over a suitable (for example, 10 year) amortization period, until paid in full.

In aid of reconciliation, our federal government might help rescued foster persons regain cultural identity by paying for attendance at a three-year educational indoctrination course at an aboriginal educational institution approved by that person's appropriate band chief.

Paul Bennett

Orillia