Creative workshops coming to OMAH

The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) is offering a number of creative ways for area residents to keep busy in the next couple months.

Olivia Neal, owner of Harold + Ferne, will be giving two weaving workshops, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and April 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Starting April 6, artist Lois Green returns with her life-drawing workshops at OMAH. The eight-week sessions will take place in the evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heather Kerslake will help students mould out ideas using clay through pottery workshops being offered at Kerslake Pottery Studio on Line 10 North at Horseshoe Valley Road, Oro-Medonte. Starting on April 5, the six-week course will be held once a week from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information and to register for any of the workshops, visit orilliamuseum.org.