Community approach to food

The culture around food is evolving.

In the past decade there has been a swell in awareness of the food we eat and this movement encompasses everything from grassroots community gardens to high-end restaurants. At the heart of foodies, slow food and food security is intentionality. Instead of food being a sidenote to our otherwise busy lives, it is taking a well-deserved place in our thought and action.

One place where this evolution is very noticeable is in food banks. The traditional model of a place where those in need go in to a food bank, receive some necessities and then go home is changing in centres across the country and around the world. There is a broader focus on systems thinking and how food banks can connect to the larger community in meaningful ways.

One local example has been the recent work of The Sharing Place food bank in partnership with St. Paul's Centre and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. These three organizations have been blazing the trail for the Orillia Community Kitchen. The regular workshops provide cooking skills and social connection for anyone interested and, according the Orillia Community Kitchen Facebook page, the meals are, "creative, nutritious, affordable and feature local and whole foods that everyone is comfortable with."

Emily Wilson is the outreach co-ordinator for The Sharing Place and has been actively involved in planning and facilitating the Orillia Community Kitchen. "This is one of the new and exciting things we're doing," says Wilson. "Our goal is integrated participation from everyone in the community."

Like any community effort, diversity in participants will allow the Orillia Community Kitchen to thrive. It could be ideal for students just setting out on their own, families cooking on a budget, older people looking for a creative and new social outlet or just anyone that loves food.

"We are trying to be more creative in how we address the needs of people in food insecure households," says Wilson. There is a minimal fee for attending the workshops but subsidized space is always reserved as well. Workshops are facilitated by volunteers and anyone is welcome to facilitate based on their interests.

The Orillia Community Kitchen has been testing the waters with different workshops since the fall of 2016 and the response has been positive. The group is also currently seeking sponsorships from individuals or businesses that would like to cover or offset the cost of the food ingredients and space. The average cost of material for a workshop is between $60 and $80, making it a pretty reasonable and incredible opportunity for sponsors.

This creative new outlet means that the organizations involved are looking beyond a band-aid solution to food insecurity. "It is a great example of community partnership because none of this could happen on its own," says Wilson.

On March 1, the Orillia Community Kitchen will have its grand opening at St. Paul's Centre, with a launch party happening between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and a crock-pot cooking class beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and learn more about the Orillia Community Kitchen and meet the people involved in this forward-thinking initiative.

To participate in or to facilitate a workshop, to provide a sponsorship or for more information on Orillia Community Kitchen email orilliacommunitykitchen@gmail.com or call 705-327-4273 ext. 101.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.