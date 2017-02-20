Sports briefs

Minor bantam Terriers ousted by Colts

The Orillia Terriers Rama First Nation minor bantam A team faced off against the Barrie Colts in Ontario Minor Hockey Association quarter-finals action.

The Terriers lost, and the Colts now advance to the semifinals.

The Terriers will continue their playoff run in the York Simcoe Hockey League and will face Markham in the next round.

During the course of the series against the Colts, Terriers points came from Aaron Zurawski (4g,3a), Jayden Murison (2g,1a), Owen Buckland (2g,1a), Will Mullen (2g), Jesse Ashkewe (1g,1a), Jack Marwick (2a), Nolan MacNeal (1a), Bradley Adams (1a) and Cole Rasmussen (1a).

Orillia Minor Hockey house-league results

Peewee

Scotiabank 0, Ron Johnston Insurance 5

After a quiet start to the game, the Ron Johnston crew opened the scoring late in the second period with a goal by Alex Angus, assisted by Brayden Smith and Max Hurst. Ron Johnston Insurance then took off by scoring four more goals in the third. Scorers were Brayden Smith, Jesse D’Amboise, Skylar Smith and Matt Lariviere. Assists came from Hurst, Angus, S. Smith, Lariviere, Wes Moran and D’Amboise (1a).

Netminders for the game were Brett Veldboom (Scotiabank) and Ed Green (Ron Johnston Insurance).

Novice

Sunshine Superwash 5, McLean and Dickey Insurance 0

Caden Cheslock led the way for Sunshine with five goals and Gunner Wolfe, earned his third shutout of the season. Assists came from Owen Code (3), Liam Keetch (3), Cameron Cooper (1), Kyson Campbell (1) and Grayson Moran (1).

Benjamin Basso was in net for McLean and Dickey. He made many great saves to keep the game close until late in the third period.

Renegades Orillia Ladies Hockey League results

Friendly Fermentor started the night off with a 3-2 win over Giant Tiger. For the victors, Haylee Lawlor had a goal and an assist, while Nicole Shanks scored two goals, a personal best. Assists went to Amy Duchemin, with three, Jennie-May Banks and Sarah Taher, with one apiece. Giant Tiger goal scorers were Rachel Schaus and pick-up Betsy Maus, assisted by Mel Rahn Calhoun, Jane Brasher and Megan Lewis.

Game 2 was another nail biter, which ended in a 4-3 win for Victory Fire over Bremner Orthopaedics. Maus and Rachel Comstock were responsible for one goal and one assist apiece for Victory, while Nat Rivard netted two goals and an assist. Other assists went to Roz Wassegijig, with two, Josee Anne Gill and Jen Woolhouse, with one each. Bremner goals went to Carley Turner, with one, and Emma Paisley, with two, assisted by Diana Moczkodan, Jess Hubley, Amy Trumble and Heather Bremner.

A game between Jim Wilson/Nutrafarms and Kelsey’s/Montana’s ended in a scoreless draw. Shutouts went to the heroes of the night, the goalies, Josee Anne Gill and Michelle Postill, sponsored by Century 21’s Kevin Wood.

The final game for the night saw Home Hardware defeat Kutting Edge/Re/Max Harvey Watt 3-2. Goals for Home Hardware came from Pam Dooley, with one, and Kate Rheault, with two. Assists went to Dooley, Rheault, Brittany Barton and Jenna Bloom. Goals for Kutting Edge/Re/Max Harvey Watt were scored by Paulette Valliant and Sheena Tolland, assisted by Susan Predum and Lee Wassell.