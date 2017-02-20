Are you concerned about invasive Asian carps in the Great Lakes and what it would mean if they established in our waterways? If so, plan to attend the Invasive Species Centre’s public information night Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the private dining room at Kelsey’s restaurant (405 Memorial Ave.) in Orillia.

Experts, including the manager of Canada’s Asian Carp Program, a professional angler and fish biologists will be there to discuss the growing threat of Asian carps, share what is being done to help keep Asian carps out of the Great Lakes and answer any questions the public may have.

The panel will include Becky Cudmore (Fisheries and Oceans Canada), Wil Wegman (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry), Brook Schryer (Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters) and Lauren Tonelli (Invasive Species Centre).

“Asian carps” refer to four species of carps (bighead, black, grass, silver) that are native to China and southern Russia. All four species have escaped into the wild in the United States and have established self-sustaining populations, particularly in the Mississippi waterway system.

“Beyond the tremendous socioeconomic cost for the commercial and recreational fisheries, the establishment of Asian carps into Canadian waters poses a threat to native species and overall biodiversity because Asian carps are likely to alter fish habitat, compete with native fishes for food and space, and act as carriers for diseases or parasites,” explained Tracey Cooke, executive director of the Invasive Species Centre.

This public information night hopes to address concerns about the status of Asian carps in Ontario and let people know what they can do to help keep our water invasive-species-free. There will be table service at the event for people who want to order from the menu, and the first 30 people to arrive will receive a free appetizer.

About the Invasive Species Centre

The Invasive Species Centre is a not-for-profit organization that prevents and reduces the spread of invasive species in Canada and beyond by connecting with a broad array of stakeholders to catalyze invasive-species management and communicate policy and science knowledge.