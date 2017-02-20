Police investigating sudden death in Orillia

A residence on Elgin Street in Orillia is stilled blocked off, following a sudden death Saturday.

An Orillia OPP squad car remains outside the residence, with caution tape surrounding the property at 43 Elgin St., near the corner of Peter Street, mere steps from the Orillia OPP detachment.

Police have been at the scene since Saturday, when they first responded to a reported sudden death.

Beyond that, however, details are scarce in the case. Police have yet to identify the victim in any way, including name, age or gender.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is investigating the case under the direction of Det. Insp. Peter Donnelly of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

A postmortem is set to take place in Toronto. The initial police release did not indicate specifically when that would take place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).