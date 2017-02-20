A rocky roller-coaster season came to a screeching halt for the Davenport Subaru Terriers Sunday night as the Penetang Kings roared back from a 3-1 series deficit to win three straight games – two in overtime – to eliminate Orillia from the post-season.

“We just had no gas left in the tank,” Terriers coach Randy Salmon lamented after his team lost 4-1 in Penetang. “We finished the game with three defencemen and six forwards.”

The Terriers seemed to be in the driver’s seat after four games. But seconds after a dramatic overtime goal that gave Orillia a 3-1 series stranglehold over the rival Kings, veteran Terriers blueliner Konnor Blimke was suspended for the rest of the series when the referee cited him for an attempt-to-injure penalty after the final whistle. It was a lethal blow for a team that had lost dependable defenceman Jared Orr after a Game 1 injury.

For the entire series, the team was also without first-year forward Mitchell Pellarin, a sparkplug who suffered a concussion late in the regular season. Then, defenceman Matt Vince sprained his shoulder in Game 6 and an already-weakened defence became anemic.

The short-staffed Terriers put up a battle for the ages and did everything they could to win that critical fourth game. In Salmon’s mind, the series probably slipped away in Game 5. The Terriers were up 4-3 in the third period Friday night when the Kings found the net with four minutes left in regulation time to knot the score. Then, Colin Kijowski scored early in overtime to lift the Kings to the win.

“We should have won Friday night,” said Salmon.

However, the Terriers had another chance to close out the series Saturday night on home ice. It looked promising early on as Mike Barroso scored the game’s only first-period goal to give the home side a 1-0 lead. But after the Terriers managed just one weak shot on a five-minute power-play opportunity, the Kings scored late in the second and early in the third to take a 2-1 lead as the tension began to build at Rotary Place.

As he’s done all season, captain Jake Shaw rallied the troops. Using linemate Marty Lawlor as a decoy on a two-on-one, he buried a goal stick-side to tie the game. But after another critical Kijowski goal, the Terriers were chasing the game again. Once again, Shaw answered the bell, scoring a dramatic tying goal with less than 90 seconds on the clock.

In the fourth overtime game of the series, Kijowski played hero again, scoring off a scramble less than two minutes into the extra period. It was a backbreaking loss for a tired team. With all the momentum and the Terriers on fumes playing their third game in three nights, the Kings won comfortably Sunday night to bring Orillia’s season to an end.

“The boys played their hearts out and I am proud as hell of them,” said Salmon. “They never quit.”

While it’s difficult to see the positive after squandering a 3-1 series lead, there are silver linings to what was a disappointing season that came to a disappointing end. Despite struggling to a less-than-impressive 15-27-0 regular-season record and finishing sixth in the eight-team league, the Terriers, albeit beset by injuries and suspensions, played above expectations in the post-season and came within a whisker of the second round. On top of that, only one player – Barroso – is ineligible to return. Every other player could be back next year, including key veterans like Blimke, Shaw, Lawlor and goaltender Andrew North, who was superb since being acquired in a late-season trade.

The Terriers will certainly miss Barroso. The Beeton native, who came to Orillia early last season after being acquired from Alliston, became a leader on and off the ice. He was an assistant captain this year and was a key cog on the top line with Shaw and Lawlor, providing physicality and a deft scoring touch.

He said he’s “truly going to miss” playing junior hockey. He took to Twitter to thank the Terriers for his final two seasons. “The friendships gained will last forever and so will the memories. Thanks Orillia … for letting me be a part of a young up-and-coming team.”

Terrier tales

The series, in part, turned when the Kings opted to turn to netminder Jason Cumbo. Ex-Terrier Andrew Couling played the first three games of the series for Penetang. And while Cumbo was a big factor, Orillia’s goalie, North, had superior numbers as he ended the playoffs with a .918 save percentage. Lawlor led his team in playoff scoring with 15 points in seven games; Shaw had 12 points. Penetang will now play Alliston, while Stayner will meet Midland in the other semifinal series.

