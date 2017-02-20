One person’s trash is a museum’s treasure

I read an article about how we can actually fulfil our resolution to de-clutter our house, condo, apartment, mobile home, yurt or abandoned refrigerator underneath a highway overpass, written by a professional organizer, Shira Gill. It was filled with helpful hints on how to do this without having a nervous breakdown, and how to make sure we never make such a mess again and, perhaps more important, get into fisticuffs with one’s loved ones over what to keep and what to give to the neighbours to keep.

We have all made a noble attempt to do this, not just once but dozens of times, and invariably we fail, not because we didn’t try, but we couldn’t decide what was really necessary for us to save and what should be left on the side of the road for someone else to save. I guess the accepted rule of thumb is “have you used, played with or even looked at this item in the past six months, year or decade?” Did you ever use it? Maybe your mother kept it because her grandmother had it. If the truth be known, Granny never used it, either; she found it under the stairs, didn’t know what it was and stuck it on a shelf until your cousin, Abner, was taking a load to the dump.

Another de-cluttering guru, Marie Kondo, suggests asking if items spark joy before deciding to keep them. I would suggest, if an article causes you to wet your pants in ecstasy at just the sight of it, keep it, or consult a urologist, which might be a better idea. They have Depends on the market for just such a condition – or so my older friends tell me. Actually, they didn’t tell me; I found them when I was rooting around under their bathroom sink for another roll of bathroom stationary.

Another reason for a de-cluttering binge that was suggested: Are you embarrassed when friends drop by and see the mess, or maybe fall over the hockey equipment one of the kids left in your living room 22 years ago? You remember saying, “Don’t leave it there; take it downstairs because I’m not doing it.” You may have to soon because it’s getting a little ripe.

That brings me to our basement. There is stuff down there that was old when Louis Riel was stirring up trouble. In fact, there is a pair of pants Sir John A. was taking to the Salvation Army Thrift Store and got sidetracked when he found a bar open at nine o’clock in the morning. How they got to Orillia is a mystery, the same as how the sarcophagus made for King Tut got under the porch. It was never used because he found a cheaper one at an early Leon’s store in Thebes and didn’t have to pay for it until the next year.

Beside the furnace is a box of Christmas decorations Balthazar, one of the three wise men, brought to hang on the tree, not realizing Mary and Joseph left the Scotch pine back in Nazareth. There was no more room on the donkey.

There is a computer keyboard in a corner that may be a bit of an antique since there are no letters, just hieroglyphs. I better keep it in case Donald Trump turns out to be the reincarnation of Ramses the Great. He acts like it.

Why do we keep boxes of pictures of long-dead relatives? (Although they may not be since no one has a clue who they are. I assume the man wearing a Boer War uniform is dead or at least in a seniors’ home.) I suppose the rationale is someday we will leave them to a museum. They might even give you a tax receipt before they haul it to the side of the road for some other bozo to pick up and store in his basement. Maybe that’s where we got it in the first place. Isn’t that wonderful? We have become a repository for someone else’s junk.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.