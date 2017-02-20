More money for Orillia museum

A further $25,000 in upgrades will be undertaken at the Sir Sam Steele Memorial Building by the end of March, thanks to funding from the federal government.

The Orillia Museum of Art and History was successful in receiving a $12,240 grant from

the Canada Cultural Spaces

Fund. That will cover 50% of the costs to install more energy-efficient lighting, a new public-address system and better exhibit cases.

This fund was also responsible for the money received for the museum’s last major renovation, in 2012-13. The outcome of that renovation made these upgrades necessary.

“Our needs are different now in how we’re utilizing the spaces, in terms of rentals and events,” explained Ninette Gyorody, executive director. “We’re using the space more than we even had imagined.”

That’s one of the reasons why sound-system upgrades were pitched. With the money received, a public-address system will be installed throughout the museum that will allow audio to be isolated to each floor.

On days with multiple events occurring at once, the music on the second floor would no longer be a concern for the person giving remarks on the third floor, nor would it disrupt the silence of the first floor.

Calls for the funding went out last summer. It took six months before the museum received word it was successful, with a caveat the money had to be spent by the end of March.

Already underway is the conversion from halogen to LED lighting.

Gyorody said this will both improve the presentation of the exhibits and lower the energy bill for the building.

Physically upgrading the way the exhibits are presented is also a key component of the funding.

“(We’re) trying to anticipate the kinds of exhibits we’ll be bringing in over the next two to three years,” Gyorody explained. “We’re trying to bring in exhibitions that are travelling ... potentially bringing in exhibitions from major institutions across the country. We want to make sure we have proper cases and pedestals, mounts, to showcase the artifacts we might be borrowing.”

The museum’s portion of the funding was included in its 2017 budget.

The museum applies for a number of grants each year, and the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund isn’t the only one to lend its financial support in 2017.

Gyorody isn’t at liberty to go into detail yet, but she teased a further government funding announcement benefiting the museum is coming in the next few weeks.

