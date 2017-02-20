Letter: Promoting a disconnect

Re: “Judge sides with survivors,” Feb. 15

The Feb. 15 publication of the Packet & Times reported that Ontario Chief Justice Edward Belobaba found on Feb. 14 that Canada had “breached its duty of care.” The case involves about 16,000 on-reserve indigenous children who were placed with non-indigenous families. The practice went on from 1965 to 1984 and became known as the ’60s Scoop.

It is interesting to note that the federal government almost immediately stated – before they had time to study the ruling – that it will not appeal the decision even so it had fought against it for eight years right up to the last few days. The damages claimed in the suit, but not awarded yet, amount to a payment to the claimants of about $35 for every Canadian person.

While I agree with the judgment and have no difficulty with some compensation, I am disturbed by Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett’s acceptance remarks. Her approach, which appears to be based on “nation to nation” relationship between indigenous people and Canada, does nothing to provide for equality and rapprochement between the “nations” and Canada. The long-term creation of such separate nations will not lead to peace and harmony in this country.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township