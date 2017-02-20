Letter: Exciting times in Orillia

Our mayor, Steve Clarke, recently did a presentation at the Twin Lakes Probus meeting. I was exited by what he had to say as well as a video presentation.

It is one thing to read in a newspaper different things in progress, but to hear all of this was great, like to hear Costco will open and employ many. Also, regarding the waterfront building that burned down, I have at times wondered why it was not being rebuilt. As Mr. Clarke said, they wanted to do it right and that it will be bigger. Again, employing more people. This will be open year round with a restaurant, etc.

The Hydro One building will be an asset.

Eventually, Coldwater Street will be extended through where the old Shoppers Drug Mart used to be next to Metro. Traffic will be able to drive right to the waterfront.

At the corner of Mississaga Street and Matchedash Street, to see this vacant building being revamped into condos is also great for downtown area.

The mayor and councillors are doing a great job. Rome was not built in a day. You have probably heard about all this, but Mayor Clarke put it as a real positive for Orillia.

I was not born or bred in Orillia, but I am happy to say I have returned to retire here.

Alice Murphy

Orillia