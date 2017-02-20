LETTER: Column refreshing

(Re: 'Wynne's carbon schemes won't reduce emissions' in the Feb. 11 online edition of the Examiner)

Lorrie Goldstein's opinion piece about carbon fee and dividend drove home many points we have been making for years in Canada since 2010 and in the U.S. since 2009.

Carbon fee and dividend is easy to get behind because it is an eloquent solution to the climate crisis.

Mr. Goldstein is correct in stating, "The reason carbon fee and dividend bridges political divides is that it is an honest carbon tax that is 100% revenue neutral. The government makes no money from it. Its only purpose is to lower emissions."

Because it is based on average consumption, 60% of Canadian households would receive higher dividend cheques than they pay in carbon fees. Thus it will reduce income inequality, which should appeal to left-leaning voters.

Conservatives should like it because it does not grow government and is a market-based solution. This point is so important for everyone to understand: successful companies are driven by the marketplace - not subsidies - to lower emissions through innovation, in order to produce less-expensive products, thus achieving greater market share.

It was heartening to our volunteers, who have worked so hard on this policy in Canada and the U.S., to read this column.

Cathy Orlando

Citizens' Climate Lobby Canada

Mark Reynolds

Citizens' Climate Lobby USA