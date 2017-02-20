Cats descend on Barrie for regionals

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed in Huronia short-course regional championships in Barrie at the East Bayfield Community Centre.

More than 500 swimmers were in attendance from clubs all over the region. Forty-three members of the Orillia Channel Cats participated, and many their way to personal bests, club records and more provincial qualifying times.

Calum Kershaw, 18, and Hughie Edwards, 15, both made provincials in the 400-metre individual medley. Caleb Near, 14, and Owen Rosati, 14, both made the 200-metre backstroke provincial time. Alex Rainville, 13, made the 100-metre breaststroke festival standard. Marit Kershaw, 14, also made the festival standard in 100-metre butterfly.

Seven club records were broken: Blythe Wieclawek, 11, 100-metre backstroke (1:13.63); Hayley French, 11, 50-metre butterfly (33.27); Maggie May Smith, 18, 50-metre backstroke (30.63), 100-metre backstroke (1:06.15) and 50-metre butterfly (29.57); Rosati, 14, 50-metre backstroke (29.21); and C. Kershaw, 100-metre breaststroke (1:08.08).

“We had a great meet. Swimmers were there to race and did what they could to get into finals. We are looking forward to provincials and gearing up for the long-course season,” said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

10-and-under results: Jacob Shivers, bronze, 50-metre backstroke and 200-metre freestyle, fourth, 100- and 50-metre freestyle, fifth, 100-metre backstroke; Alicia Murphy, fifth, 50-metre backstroke; Olivia LePage, bronze, 50-metre breaststroke.

11/12 results: Hayley French, gold, 50- and 200-metre butterfly, silver, 100-metre butterfly, fifth, 400- and 200-metre individual medley, seventh, 50-metre freestyle; Ariel McGee, bronze, 50-metre butterfly; Zach Moczkodan, seventh, 100-metre backstroke, eighth, 50-metre backstroke; Blythe Wieclawek, silver, 50-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley, bronze, 50- and 200-metre backstroke and 100-metre freestyle, sixth, 200-metre freestyle.

13/14 results: Flora Haslem, gold, 1,500-metre freestyle, sixth, 50-metre backstroke and 400-metre freestyle, seventh, 100-metre backstroke; Marit Kershaw, fifth, 400-metre individual medley, 200-metre butterfly and 50-metre butterfly, seventh, 200-metre individual medley; Caleb Near, gold, 200-metre backstroke, silver, 100-metre backstroke and 50-metre butterfly, fourth, 100- and 200-metre freestyle; Alexandre Rainville, fourth, 50-metre breaststroke, sixth, 100-metre breaststroke; Owen Rosati, gold, 100-metre backstroke, silver, 50-metre backstroke and 200-metre backstroke, fourth, 200-metre individual medley and 50-metre butterfly, fifth, 100-metre freestyle, sixth, 50-metre freestyle; Chloe Smith, sixth, 50-metre butterfly.