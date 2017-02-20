The Barrie Colts had been raising their sticks to their fans at the end of every home game over the past month.

On Saturday, they were finally able to do so as victors.

The Colts hammered the North Bay Battalion at home, 6-1, which was sandwiched between losses at the Guelph Storm Friday night and the Kingston Frontenacs Monday afternoon.

"We had a talk before (Saturday's game) that the night before (which was a 6-2 loss) wasn't acceptable," said Colts alternate captain Anthony Stefano. "It was a new day and it was back in our barn, so it was about time we put in a good effort and a good win for our fans, who have been pretty loyal all year."

Friday's contest, against the worst team in the Western Conference, felt like it ought to be one for Barrie's taking.

After falling behind 2-0 to the Storm relatively quickly, the Colts got a goal back in the second to put them down by just one headed into the third.

But Barrie surrendered four goals in the last period in an uninspiring defeat.

"It's the little things," Stefano said. "I know we say that over and over, but it's the truth. We're not getting pucks deep and we're not getting pucks out.

"Those are mistakes we've gone over numerous times, so it's a tough one."

The Colts, who had played six straight weekends with three games in as many nights, caught a break on the Family Day weekend by seeing their schedule spaced out a little bit.

That wouldn't be the case for the injury-plagued Battalion, who brought 16 skaters, including a call up, into Barrie for their third game in as many nights.

The Colts would take advantage of a tired North Bay squad, racking up six goals against both Battalion netminders.

It would be Barrie's first multi-goal victory (without the help of an empty-net goal) since Thursday, November 17, a span of over three months.

"I know we're 20th place out of 20 teams this year, but when we win, it's a great feeling," said Colts rookie Kirill Nizhnikov. "Better than losing all the time.

"It's a rebuilding year, but next year I'm sure we're going to do way better."

A very young roster has allowed players like Nizhnikov, who was taken seventh overall in this year's Priority Selection Draft by the Mississauga Steelheads, to get plenty of work, playing Saturday on the second unit with fellow rookie Jason Willms.

"I'm a player that likes a lot of ice time," Nizhnikov said. "When I'm playing a lot, I'm always fresh."

After getting a rare day off in between games, the Colts were in Kingston on Monday afternoon to take on a curious Frontenacs squad.

Kingston came into the contest with just 135 goals for, 20 fewer than Barrie for the least in the Ontario Hockey League, but it also had only surrendered a conference-best 165 against.

"The kind of team like that is the hardest to play against, because they're not letting you score a lot and they're not scoring either, so you don't know what to expect," Nizhnikov said.

Those numbers didn't really change Barrie's mindset coming into the weekend finale.

"We're taking the same kind of gameplan into every game," Stefano said. "So long as we're keeping pucks deep, backchecking, and doing all of those little things that help you win a hockey game, we'll be good."

A rough start saw Barrie fall behind early and it could never recover, dropping a 5-1 decision to the Frontenacs.

The Colts will go back to the three-in-three format for next weekend.

Barrie will host the Hamilton Bulldogs Thursday, visit the Sudbury Wolves Friday, and return home to take on the Erie Otters Saturday.

