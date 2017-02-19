Getting down and dirty at Seedy Saturday

Things got a little seedy at the Orillia Fairgrounds Farmers' Market this weekend.

It was the second annual Seedy Saturday out at ODAS Park, where heirloom seeds were exchanged freely, helping to ensure heritage crops survive another generation.

Experienced gardeners brought seeds to share with others, alongside growers who brought plants and seedlings to get folks started for the coming year.

Heirloom seeds typically refer to open-pollinated seeds, that will be true to parent, explained Jacob Keary-Moreland of the Orillia Community Gardens. These seeds are usually from species first cultivated at least 50 years ago, pre-dating modern genetically modified organism (GMO) seeds.

“An heirloom seed would be something your grandparents brought over from the old country and grew in their gardens and saved every year,” Keary-Moreland said.

Indigenous seeds to North America need to be saved as well. A few years back, Keary-Moreland was given seeds from an Indigenous elder from the Miami Nation at a conference in Manitoba. The seeds were for “ancient squash,” which he then planted in the Lakehead University Orillia garden. This seed, cultivated by the Miami for generations, is now being shared in an effort to save it from extinction. The squash produced was described by Keary-Moreland as “epic.”

A seed trading event helps to restore the ever dwindling seed population. Typically, discussions about extinction revolve around an endangered species of animals, but some estimates peg the global loss of bio-diversity at around 90%, including animals, plants and seed species, Keary-Moreland said.

“For the vast majority of human history, there was an increasing diversity of seeds available,” he added. “Around the industrialization of our food system and our economy, fewer and fewer people were growing their seeds. Seed farmers and seed breeders started focusing in on fewer and fewer varieties to fit within the commercial model.”

To help combat the loss of heirloom seeds, seed libraries have sprung up throughout the world, with about 40 in Ontario, two of which are located in Orillia, at the Orillia Public Library and the downtown farmers' market.

“It's all about protecting heirloom seeds to make sure they will always be available for the future,” explained Nadia McIlveen, market manager for the fairgrounds market. “What we're also trying to do is encourage new farmers, even the backyard farmers.”

That's a way to both increase the number of people producing their own food and plants and perhaps even the number of vendors at the fairgrounds market, she said.

Helping those looking to get their thumbs a better shade of green was Emily Wilson from The Sharing Place. She was at the market as well Saturday, teaching young and old alike about the importance of backyard composting.

“One of the things that we're teaching children here today is that all of these elements, all of the recognizable, separate elements, they are going to go into a compost pile,” Wilson explained. “The worms are going to do their magic and turn all those separate elements into compost.”

Wilson, the outreach co-ordinator for The Sharing Place, was teaching people about backyard composting because of how it can feed your own soil used to grow your plants and vegetables, rather than being put into the green bin for organics processing.

Later this spring, gardeners are invited to learn more about composting in a family-friendly, outdoor environment. Workshops will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the community gardens around the city.

