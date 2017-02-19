Celebrating women in art at OMAH

There's still four more weeks of winter, but Saturday's balmy temperatures certainly had folks feeling Wiarton Willie's prediction of an early spring may come to fruition.

With spring comes rebirth and renewal, so it's only fitting the 21st annual International Women's Day Art Show in Orillia held its official opening Saturday.

Renewal is the theme for this year's show, the seventh to be held at the Orillia Museum of Art and History. Margot Crowder Davidson found her interpretation of renewal at Tudhope Park.

“It's a tree stump shot from the top looking down; it's not something you would think of as renewal,” she said of her photograph, “Mysteries in Nature.” “But it's the process, the coming upon it. The moment of awe; looking like, 'wow, look at this,' and having it draw me in. Take a moment to pause, reflect. That process renews me.”

Juliana Hawke has been co-ordinator of the show the past six years and has been part of the show for most of its 21 years. Now in its third decade, she's seen the show grow in the number of artists taking part, with 146 in 2017. One thing that hasn't changed is how the artwork is judged – meaning, it isn't.

“It's not juried; that's one of the unique things about this show,” Hawke said. “We wanted it to be inclusive. There are artists who do a lot of very interesting, creative things, but are always afraid of putting their art into a juried show, in case they get rejected or, for whatever reason, feel intimidated being in an art gallery.”

That allows a wide variety of female artists to be showcased each year, from high school students to friends of artists who felt inspired by the work they saw in shows past. Crowder Davidson listed five of her friends who are participating in the 21st annual show because they had seen her work in previous years.

“As the years change, there's more and more interest in it for sure,” Hawke added. “I think the level of artwork gets better and better over the years, although we've had amazing pieces right from the very start.”

Crowder Davidson has been one of those artists in from nearly the beginning. The show is something she has marked on her calendar as soon as a date is announced. It inspires and influences what she creates.

“It makes me want to do my art, it makes me want to photograph,” she said. “It makes me, all year, look at things with a different eye.”

The show encourages the “artistic spirit” in women, Hawke said. The need to promote female artists is as great now as it was in 1997, the first year the International Women's Day Art Show was held.

Historically – and in some contemporary examples – female artists were not getting their due in art galleries. A show like the one in Orillia works to correct such a misguided approach, inspiring new artists in the process.

“This just raises the awareness that women are doing art,” Hawkes said. “But also, it encourages women to express themselves artistically, which maybe they wouldn't do.”

To measure how important the show is to female artists in the area, just look at how it has grown, Crowder Davidson said.

“When we first started, there were 30 artists. Now there are 146,” she said. “It has inspired women to do things, to do art... it's supporting women to express their creativity.”

Renewal runs at the Orillia Museum of Art and History until April 23.

