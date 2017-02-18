Sun shines on Ramona Winterfest

What a difference a year makes.

The annual Ramona Winterfest took place Saturday at the Ramona Agricultural Hall, with hundreds basking in the mild temperatures.

Last year's Winterfest was marred by -30 degree weather and attendance suffered accordingly. This year, however, the trails and the ag hall were packed with folks from all over taking advantage of a beautiful spring-like day in the middle of February.

Henry Van Vroenhoven is seen here snowshoeing his way back to the ag hall. He was shedding layers as he made the return trip for the second time Saturday. From Ancaster and visiting family in the area, Van Vroenhoven first completed the loop on cross country skis earlier in the day.

Ramona Winterfest has been a staple of the community for more than 40 years.