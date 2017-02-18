The Orillia chapter off the Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) held a Mad Hatter Tea Saturday morning.

Young and old alike peered through the looking glass to create outfits that would make Alice and the Rabbit proud.

The event was fundraiser for the Orillia OSPCA, featuring a large silent auction that included both regular items and delicious cupcakes. Having the treats up for auction was just one way to get ready for National Cupcake Day, taking place Feb. 27, the most delicious way to support SPCAs and humane societies across the country.

Pictured at the tea are, from left to right, Shirley Byers, Chrystal Anderson, Noah Anderson and Nevah Anderson.