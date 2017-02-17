Twin Lakes advances despite loss

Submitted photo The Twin Lakes junior boys basketball team fell short against the Barrie North team in this week's Simcoe County Athletic Association title game at the Orillia School. The back-and-forth battle had coaches, players and fans on edge until the final buzzer. The game was tied with only two seconds left when a North player went to the line on a foul call and sunk the decisive two baskets that gave North the nail-biting 48-46 win. Ethan Reed-Lumsden led the charge with 20 points for the Thunderbirds, who were a perfect 6-0 in league play this year. Despite the heartbreaking loss, the T'Birds have earned the right to play in the four-team GBSSA championship Feb. 24.