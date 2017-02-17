T'Birds head to championships

The high-flying Twin Lakes Thunderbirds are queens of the high-school volleyball court.

After a flawless 7-0 regular season, the school’s senior girls volleyball team earned a date with a strong Barrie North Secondary School entry this week with a Simcoe County Athletic Association AA crown on the line.

Led by setter Tayler McComish, the Lady T’Birds were in top form against the Vikings. Twin Lakes received excellent serves from Victoria Foster, Rachel Cameron, Taylor Secord, Dana Long and McComish en route to their victory.

Coach Sam Launchbury also applauded the “masterful play at the net by Maddie Ure and Brianna Robertson” that earned many points for the powerful T’Birds.

“Ana Lui, Julia Murphy, Camille Vibert and Chantelle Ainsworth held their own play after play throughout the match,” said Launchbury. “The championship point came from a service ace from captain and volleyball veteran Nicole Hilton.”

With their straight-set victory over the Vikings, Twin Lakes has punched their ticket to the Georgian Bay Secondary Schools Athletics championship, slated for next week at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School of Bradford. “I am very proud of the team,” said Launchbury. “It is exciting to take this amazing group of athletes to GBs next week.”