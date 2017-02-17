Nickelback hit back after Arnold Schwarzenegger diss
Daniel Adair, Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback pose at the special announcement and live performance at the House of Blues on the Sunset Strip November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Related Stories
It seems like every other day there's a new Nickelback diss but they don't always offer such an amazing clap back.
The Canadian rockers recently took issue with Arnold Schwarzenegger comparing them to the very unpopular U.S. Congress – and herpes.
"When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected? Gerrymandering," the Governor tweeted earlier this week.
When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected? Gerrymandering. WATCH: https://t.co/SoX0tdlTeM— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 14, 2017
But the band was quick to hit back with a mention of Schwarzenegger's embarrassing appearance as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin, which has an 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
".@Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shon Herr Governator," the official Nickelback account Tweeted.
.@Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shön Herr Governator.— Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 14, 2017
Luckily the Governator appreciated the ice cold burn.
"@Nickelback That's...ice cold. I hope we can agree that we need a freeze on gerrymandering, guys. Thanks for the reply," Schwarzenegger tweeted.
@Nickelback That's... ice cold. I hope we can agree that we need a freeze on gerrymandering, guys. Thanks for the reply.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 14, 2017
@Schwarzenegger well played, sir. #Respect— Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 14, 2017
Nickelback has also had recent mini-feuds with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, The Chainsmokers and the Kensington Police Service in P.E.I.