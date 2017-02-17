New principal named at Lakehead

A new maestro is set to conduct the orchestra that is Lakehead Orillia, as the university enters the next phase of its evolution.

Dr. Dean Jobin-Bevans was announced as the school's second principal Friday morning. He'll take over for the retiring Dr. Kim Fedderson as of July 1.

Seeing the "tremendous opportunity" for Lakehead University to grow in Orillia is one of the reasons Jobin-Bevans sought the principal's role.

"As we're speaking, and I look out over 85 acres, it defines boundless opportunity for capital growth," he said, highlighting the continued growth of program offerings, both in partnership with Georgian College, as well as on its own.

"The plan is to grow in all directions," said Dr. Brian Stevenson, president and vice-chancellor of Lakehead. "We want this to be a fully comprehensive campus."

"The growth plans ahead, they're really exciting," Fedderson added. "We're working on a plan to expand our enrolment, doubling our enrolment here by 2025. That's the next stage: what new programs need to come on, what new facilities need to be built, in order to double the enrolment."

The partnership with Georgian is one way Jobin-Bevans will measure his success on the job in the next year. Another is fostering the continued financial and moral support of the City of Orillia and County of Simcoe.

"These are really strong and important relationships," Jobin-Bevans said. "Multi-million dollar support is very important and significant to our institution."

Jobin-Bevans has been a faculty member at Lakehead University for 12 years, first hired by Fedderson as an associate professor in the music department in 2005, where he developed the school's vocal ensemble. Fedderson called him both a great educator and a great administrator.

Since then, he's held a number of administrative positions at the school, including chair of the department of music, assistant and acting dean. Most recently, he has been Lakehead's interim dean of the faculty of social sciences and humanities.

The diversified curriculum vitae set him apart from the other candidates, Stevenson explained.

"Dean had the right combination of academic and administrative experience," said Stevenson, who chaired the search committee for the Orillia principal. "He had worked a lot here in the campus. In a similar way Kim Fedderson came from the Thunder Bay campus and then settled himself here, we believe that Dean is going to do the same thing, make this his home and build the next stage for Lakehead Orillia."

That Lakehead is on the cusp of its next stage in Orillia is why Fedderson decided it was time to bow out.

"The major goals that I had (are) kind of accomplished," Fedderson said. "It really needs someone now to move it forward to Chapter 2."

As for Fedderson's next chapter, it will be written in Orillia. He plans to spend his time reading and writing, enjoying the city and its surroundings and playing as much guitar as possible. But not so much that he can't assist the campus in reaching the its full potential.

"The university has embarked on a long-term strategy of internationalization," Fedderson said. "Brian and I have been working together on that the past couple of years.... Brian would like me to continue to that work. We haven't quite figured out what exactly shape that's going to take, but I'm really keen about that, especially as it relates to the City of Orillia."

Jobin-Bevans was previously employed at McGill University, where he completed his masters and doctorate in music performance. His undergrad is from the University of Toronto.

